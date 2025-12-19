FCC Extends Deadline for Comments on Upper C-Band Proposals

WASHINGTON–The Federal Communications Commission has agreed to extend the deadline for comments on proposals to further expand the ecosystem for next generation wireless services in the Upper C-band (3.98–4.2 GHz).

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed by Congress earlier this year directs the agency to complete a system of competitive bidding in the Upper C-band by July 2027.

The new Order extends the time to file comments and reply comments on a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to January 20, 2026, and February 18, 2026. Prior to that extension, comments had been due on January 5, 2026, and reply comments are due February 3, 2026.

The agency noted that it does not normally extend deadlines. “In this case, however, we believe that a brief extension will help commenters to develop more comprehensive responses to the complex technical, legal, and policy issues presented in the NPRM without jeopardizing the Commission’s ability to satisfy its legislative remit to complete a system of competitive bidding in the Upper C-band by July 2027,” the Order said.

The NAB, Aerospace Industries Association and others had all requested an extension earlier this month.

In a May filing, the NAB said it has serious concerns about auctioning Upper C-band spectrum.

“NAB again emphasizes that use of the Upper C-band for satellite program contribution and distribution is critical to the broadcast industry and that use has become more intense since the “Lower C-band” auction less than five years ago," the NAB said. "While the Lower C-band transition occurred largely without disrupting incumbent C-band services, that success was possible only because the Commission preserved a substantial portion of C-band for satellite use. NAB believes that further expansion of new services into Upper C-band will be dramatically more complex and expensive than Lower C-band and will result in material degradation and interruption of broadcast services.”

In a Dec. 11 letter requesting the extension the NAB said “the Upper C-band proceeding encompasses complex technical, operational, and safety-related considerations across a uniquely broad set of stakeholders — including the aviation industry and broadcasters. Developing the comprehensive, cross industry input needed to support a robust rulemaking record requires the exchange of significant technical data, operational analyses, and confidential information.”

“These efforts were unavoidably disrupted by the recent federal government shutdown and associated nationwide impacts, as FAA and aviation industry work on the forthcoming NPRM stalled during that time," the letter continued. “Significantly, we are expecting the FAA to issue an NPRM that will substantially inform industry responses in this proceeding. In addition, because of the December holiday period, subject-matter experts who are focused on maintaining safe and reliable air operations and maintaining reliable broadcast infrastructure will have limited availability. Finally, the Commission’s comment period for the Fifth FNPRM of the Next Gen TV Proceeding largely coincides with that of the Upper C-band NPRM and involves many of the same organizations and subject matter experts.”

Given those issues, the “NAB respectfully urges the Commission to grant the requested extension… This brief extension would not materially affect the Commission’s overall timeline or compromise the statutory requirement to conduct the auction by July 2027. Finally, granting such extension will better equip all parties — including the Commission — to achieve an efficient rulemaking process that supports safe aviation operations, protects incumbent users, and facilitates a successful Upper C-band auction.”

The full letter can be found here .