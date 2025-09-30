The Mediapro Studio, Telemundo Studios Partner to Develop, Produce Movies

The Mediapro Studio U.S. & Canada and Telemundo Studios have struck a strategic partnership deal to jointly develop and produce original movies tailored to Hispanic audiences in the United States and across global markets.

The agreement follows the recent announcement of their co-production of the film “Atrápelo quien pueda” and underscores the significant opportunity to reach Latino audiences. The collaboration brings together two industry leaders in international production and Spanish-language entertainment.

The studio will work hand-in-hand with Telemundo Studios to deliver movies that showcase compelling narratives, highlight fresh talent and embrace innovative formats, the partners said. The partnership reinforces both companies’ shared commitment to serving the growing Hispanic audience with premium content that reflects their voices, heritage and experiences, the companies said.

“We are thrilled to partner with Telemundo, a trusted leader in Spanish-language media, to create groundbreaking content that resonates deeply with Hispanic audiences in the U.S. and beyond,” said JC Acosta, head of The Mediapro Studio. “This collaboration is an exciting step in our mission to produce globally relevant stories with strong local impact.”The partnership is set to kick off with a slate of projects currently in development, with further details to be announced in the coming months, the companies said.“We’re proud to join forces with The Mediapro Studio on a partnership that puts Hispanic stories front and center,” said Javier Pons, chief content officer and head of Telemundo Studios. “Together, we will create content that amplifies and reflects Latino voices, while continuing to set new standards for top level production in the industry.”

More information is available on The Mediapro Studio and Telemundo websites.