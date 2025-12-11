Charter, Cox To Rely on CTS MediaOrigination To Facilitate Out-of-Market Sport Viewing

DENVER—Charter Communications and Cox Communications have struck separate deals with Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) for its help in creating, managing and distributing linear channels for out-of-market games for MLB, NHL, NBA and other sports leagues.

Cox and Charter will rely on Comcast MediaOrigination, part of the Comcast Media360 portfolio, for backend video management, delivery and viewing rights enforcement to enable fans to watch their favorite teams outside of the local geographic areas where they play.

“Spectrum customers expect us to provide the best possible collection of premium sports content, including out-of-market games for their favorite teams,” said Tom Montemagno, Charter executive vice president of Programming Acquisition. “After securing our own content rights agreements with the leagues, it was imperative to have the right backend system in place to manage and deliver these sports experiences efficiently at scale, which is why we turned to Comcast Technology Solutions.”

Calling sports “the cornerstone” of its customers entertainment experience, Cox Communications senior vice president of Content Acquisition Mark Gathen said CTS “removes the technical complexity required to deliver out of market sports, allowing us to focus on offering exceptional sports entertainment subscriptions and viewing choices.”

Both MVPDs are committed to giving their customers “the best entertainment and action from all of the top sports leagues,” said Bart Spriester, CTS senior vice president and general manager of Streaming, Broadcast and Advertising.

“Enabling our customers to deliver premium live sports programming through our world-class CTS SportsHub facility and Comcast Media360 are key differentiators for CTS. These solutions allow operators, broadcasters and content owners to streamline their video operations, improve efficiency and position their businesses for long-term success in an increasingly dynamic sports media landscape,” he said.

Comcast Media360 is a managed service for the media and entertainment industry. It offers an integrated suite of technologies for comprehensive global video delivery, distribution and monetization across linear and on-demand platforms. Comcast MediaOrigination is part of the Comcast Media 360 portfolio. It provides the capabilities needed to acquire, prepare, create, package and deliver linear channels and video content across devices.

