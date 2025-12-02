Veronica Rodriguez, Matt Schnaars and Jeff Warshaw Join NAB Board

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has added a trio of media executives, Veronica Rodriguez, Matt Schnaars and Jeff Warshaw, to its board of directors.

Rodriguez, executive vice president, co-general counsel and corporate secretary at TelevisaUnivision, and Schnaars, president, platform distribution and partnerships for NBCUniversal, will join the NAB’s television board, filling seats previously held by TelevisaUnivision’s Pilar Ramos and NBCUniversal’s Phil Tahtakran.

Warshaw, founder and CEO of Connoisseur Media, will join the radio board as District 24 representative, filling the seat held by Alpha Media President and CEO Bob Proffitt.

As executive VP and co-general counsel, Rodriguez played a key role in the transformative merger of Televisa and Univision Communications and has served on its executive leadership team. Before joining the company, she was a mergers and acquisitions lawyer in private practice in New York, recognized as a top M&A attorney by Legal 500 and LatinVex for multiple consecutive years, NAB said. She also serves in leadership roles at the Cyrus R. Vance Center.

Schnaars leads distribution strategy for NBCUniversal’s linear and streaming service across multiple platforms. Previously, he was president of NBCUniversal Content Distribution, where he was instrumental in shaping the company’s distribution footprint, including the launch of streaming service Peacock. He also worked for The Walt Disney Co. in national accounts for ESPN and Disney networks. Schnaars holds an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business, is a trustee of Iona University and serves as an active member and participant in industry organizations that promote professional development, NAB said.

Warshaw founded Connoisseur, one of the largest U.S. radio companies, now operating more than 200 stations covering roughly 20% of the U.S. following its 2025 acquisition of Alpha Media Group. He began his career at the Wharton School of Business, built his first station as a student and has since led two successful broadcast companies, NAB said. He is chair of the Nielsen Audio Advisory Council and outgoing chair of the Radio Advertising Bureau board.