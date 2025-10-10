Spectrum News Expands Distribution to Comcast’s Xfinity TV Customers
Deal expands the Charter-owned local news channels to Xfinity customers in Connecticut, Northern New Jersey, Orlando and Tampa
STAMFORD, Conn. —Charter Communications’ Spectrum News has reached an deal with Comcast to expand distribution of its local news channels to Xfinity TV customers in Connecticut, Northern New Jersey and Orlando and Tampa, Fla.
Spectrum News had previously launched in California in response to the Los Angeles wildfires and, under the deal, will remain available to Xfinity TV customers throughout the state, with local news for viewers in Sacramento and San Francisco.
The launches will create more local news competition for broadcasters in those markets. The Xfinity launch is part of an ongoing effort to expand the reach of the local and regional versions of Spectrum News, which were originally available only in certain markets serviced by Charter's Spectrum footprint.
“We are always looking for ways to bring our community-driven reporting to even more people, and this is an exciting opportunity to reach new viewers in some of the country's largest markets,” said Mike Bair, executive vice president of Spectrum Networks. “Unbiased local journalism is a key pillar of our society and, while local news coverage across the country is shrinking, Spectrum News is expanding to provide more access when people need it most.”
In the coming weeks, various local versions of Spectrum News will become available in these Xfinity markets:
- Spectrum News NY1 will be made available to Xfinity TV customers in northern New Jersey and Connecticut.
- Spectrum News 13 will launch to Xfinity TV customers in Orlando.
- Spectrum Bay News 9 will be seen by Xfinity TV customers in Tampa.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.