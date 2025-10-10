Spectrum News Expands Distribution to Comcast’s Xfinity TV Customers

The Spectrum News NY1 morning team—(from left) anchors Jamie Stelter and Pat Kiernan and meteorologist Guy Brown—will soon be seen in Xfinity homes in New Jersey and Connecticut.

STAMFORD, Conn. —Charter Communications’ Spectrum News has reached an deal with Comcast to expand distribution of its local news channels to Xfinity TV customers in Connecticut, Northern New Jersey and Orlando and Tampa, Fla.

Spectrum News had previously launched in California in response to the Los Angeles wildfires and, under the deal, will remain available to Xfinity TV customers throughout the state, with local news for viewers in Sacramento and San Francisco.

The launches will create more local news competition for broadcasters in those markets. The Xfinity launch is part of an ongoing effort to expand the reach of the local and regional versions of Spectrum News, which were originally available only in certain markets serviced by Charter's Spectrum footprint.

“We are always looking for ways to bring our community-driven reporting to even more people, and this is an exciting opportunity to reach new viewers in some of the country's largest markets,” said Mike Bair, executive vice president of Spectrum Networks. “Unbiased local journalism is a key pillar of our society and, while local news coverage across the country is shrinking, Spectrum News is expanding to provide more access when people need it most.”

In the coming weeks, various local versions of Spectrum News will become available in these Xfinity markets:

Spectrum News NY1 will be made available to Xfinity TV customers in northern New Jersey and Connecticut.

Spectrum News 13 will launch to Xfinity TV customers in Orlando.

Spectrum Bay News 9 will be seen by Xfinity TV customers in Tampa.