Standard Media Appoints Kern Dant Chief Revenue Officer
Dant will continue to serve as General Manager of KLKN until a successor is named
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Standard Media Group LLC has appointed Kern Dant to the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Dant's responsibilities will include oversight of sales and revenue growth strategies across Standard Media's local broadcast, connected TV, and digital media portfolios. Dant is currently General Manager of KLKN, the Lincoln, Neb. ABC affiliate for the station group and will continue as GM until a successor is named.
In making the announcement, Deb McDermott, President & CEO of Standard Media said, “Kern’s leadership and ability to drive business growth make him the perfect fit for this new role. He has a strong track record of fostering relationships, strengthening teams, and delivering results. We’re excited to see the impact he will have on our revenue strategy and overall success.”
Dant brings extensive experience in local media management, having successfully led KLKN-TV’s operations, sales, and community engagement efforts since joining Standard Media in 2019. A graduate of the University of Nebraska, Dant has previously held sales leadership roles in Memphis, Tenn., Dayton, Ohio, Albuquerque, St. Louis, and Portland, Ore.
