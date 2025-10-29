Sinclair Taps Mark Martin to Lead Stations in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY and TULSA, Okla.—Sinclair has named Mark Martin as vice president and general manager of KOKH-KOCB Oklahoma City and KTUL Tulsa.

The move marks a return to Sinclair for Martin, who most recently was director of sales at Nexstar Media Group-owned KFOR-KAUT Oklahoma City.

“I'm honored to join Sinclair’s talented team in Oklahoma,” Martin said. “With the stations well-positioned for audience and revenue growth, I look forward to bringing innovative leadership and collaboration to help the team achieve new levels of success.”

Previously, Martin had been a general manager or sales manager with Sinclair stations in Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Milwaukee, where he was known for his strategic thinking, team-building and ability to lead through change, the station group said.

“We are thrilled Mark is returning to Sinclair; his leadership experience, combined with operational insight, will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our statewide presence,” said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair chief operating officer and president, local media.

Martin earned bachelor’s degrees in marketing and management from Emporia State University. Active in the community, he is a contributor to such organizations as the United Way, Salvation Army and American Heart Association and serves on the board of the Friends of Jimmy Everest Center, Sinclair said.