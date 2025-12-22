Gray Media to Acquire WBBJ from Bahakel Communications

ATLANTA—Gray Media has announced that an agreement to buy the Jackson, Tennessee, ABC affiliate WBBJ-TV, known locally as WBBJ 7, from Bahakel Communications, Limited.

Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close in Q1 2026, were not disclosed.

Since its launch 70 years ago, WBBJ 7 has been the most-watched local news television station in its market. Upon closing, the station will join Gray’s portfolio of leading local news television stations across the country and throughout the region, including in the adjacent markets of Nashville, Memphis, Huntsville and Paducah.

“Gray is honored to be entrusted by Bahakel Communications as the next long-term stewards of WBBJ 7,” said Kevin Latek, Gray’s chief legal and development officer. “We look forward to welcoming the station and its dedicated employees into our extensive local news and sports operations in this region and working with these employees to further enhance their long record of service to local viewers and businesses.”

“This sale marks a pivotal step for Bahakel Communications as we focus our footprint and strengthen our digital platforms and entertainment division,” said Beverly Bahakel, CEO. “We are committed to ensuring a smooth and positive transition for WBBJ’s audience, advertisers, and employees. We believe Gray is the right group to build on WBBJ’s longstanding legacy of serving the Jackson community and its commitment to delivering trusted local news and information.”

Gray anticipates that the transaction will be immediately free cash flow accretive, and it expects to fund the acquisition with cash on hand. The parties anticipate closing the transaction following receipt of regulatory and other approvals in the first quarter of 2026.

Kalil & Co., Inc. represented Bahakel in this transaction.