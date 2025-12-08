Nielsen Audience Segments Now Available in Amazon Ads Marketplace

NEW YORK—Nielsen has announced that its Audience Segments from Nielsen Marketing Cloud (NMC) are now available across the Amazon Ads marketplace, including the Amazon DSP and the data clean room, the Amazon Marketing Cloud.

The launch allows advertisers to seamlessly access Nielsen’s audience segments to target their specific audience, deliver ads across multiple platforms and formats, and measure performance in Amazon’s expansive ecosystem.

The segments are available through Zeotap Data Distribution connection

Nielsen said that NMC’s comprehensive and proprietary Audience Segments provide deep audience targeting and activation capabilities across industries including CPG, auto and finance, and includes demographics, shopping behaviors, and media consumption.

Advertisers and agencies leveraging these segments via the Amazon DSP, through Zeotap Data Distribution, can activate across Amazon DSP’s third-party supply integrations and first-party supply sources, including Prime Video, Freevee, Twitch, Amazon.com, Fire TV, Kindle, and Alexa.

In addition, through Amazon Marketing Cloud, buyers can analyze and collaborate on Nielsen’s high quality data within a secure clean room environment.

“With our audience segments now in Amazon’s industry leading advertising ecosystem platforms, we offer marketers one of the industry’s best data capabilities to help further drive marketing ROI,” said Kirsten Cummings, general manager, outcomes at Nielsen.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Distributing best-in-class Nielsen audiences on Amazon DSP is yet another step in fulfilling Zeotap Data’s mission of building and distributing the most effective audiences for marketers globally,” said Vishal Tanwar, vice president of partnerships at Zeotap Data.

Nielsen Marketing Cloud is a comprehensive data and technology solution that powers data-driven advertising and provides real-time insight into audiences. The platform enables clients to manage every phase of the marketing process in a single place—from media planning and activation to data management and attribution, Nielsen said.