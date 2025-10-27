Nick Hascenez Named GM of WNDU South Bend

ATLANTA—Gray Media has promoted Nick Hasenecz to general manager of WNDU, its NBC affiliate in the South Bend-Elkhart, Ind., market.

A 30-year broadcast veteran, Hascenez had been director of sales and interim general manager of Gray Media’s Cleveland stations, WOIO, WUAB and WTCL. Gray has elevated Chris Conroy to general manager of its Cleveland group.

Hasenecz began his broadcasting career at Telerep before joining WAVY-TV Norfolk, Va., as research director. His analytical expertise and understanding of audience data then led to a transition into sales, Gray said, and he served as both national and local sales manager of WAVY and WVBT.

He joined WCAX-TV Burlington, Vt., as director of sales in 2013. Over his 11 years at the station, he built one of the region’s strongest sales team, Gray said, leading WCAX to all-time highs in market share, local direct business and overall revenue.

He is a graduate of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications.