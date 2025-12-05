Gracenote Launches New CTV Ad Platform

NEW YORK—Nielsen's Gracenote has launched Gracenote Content Connect, a new ad platform that provides agencies, brands, supply-side platforms (SSPs) and demand-side platforms (DSPs) with easy access to Gracenote's standardized program-level metadata. That access facilitates precise program-level ad targeting, better CTV campaign performance and transparent post-campaign reporting, the company said.

Gracenote said that Media buyers can use Gracenote Content Connect in a range of ways to suit their workflows. They can either directly access the platform for "hands-on-keyboard" creation of private marketplace (PMP) and programmatic guaranteed (PG) deals, or they can leverage their partner SSPs or DSPs to create, manage and activate deals on their behalf.

The flexible platform taps Gracenote's proprietary content ID graph made up of standardized program metadata organized in a structured taxonomy and connected by unique identifiers. This ensures both ad buyers and sellers are using a common language in relation to programming, a key necessity when shows are widely available across different ad-supported CTV platforms and services, the company explained.

"Gracenote data is widely recognized as the media industry's gold-standard for powering consumer entertainment search and discovery broadly," said Kanishk Prasad, vice president of product at Gracenote. "By opening up access to content-based signals which enable smarter CTV ad targeting and better campaign performance, we're taking a big step towards giving advertisers transparency, control and maximum scale across all CTV platforms."

Gracenote also reported that the platform provides users with visibility into key content signals such as genre, rating and mood, as they bid on CTV inventory and target messages at the program level. This gives them full control over brand safety and ensures privacy-compliant placements while still delivering the scale needed to meet campaign objectives.

Gracenote will preview the new Content Connect platform on an appointment-only basis at CES running January 6 - 8, 2026.

