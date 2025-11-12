Nielsen Names Peter Naylor Its First Chief Client Officer

NEW YORK—Nielsen has announced that Peter Naylor, an ad sales executive who has worked at some of the largest media companies in the world, will be its first chief client officer. In this role, Naylor will serve as a critical partner for Nielsen’s clients, including advertisers and publishers across traditional and digital channels.

Naylor, who will report directly to Karthik Rao, CEO of Nielsen, will also work to ensure the measurement company is meeting the needs of a wide array of clients, while working with Nielsen’s sales, product and research teams to help partners enhance their businesses. He will

“The key to Nielsen’s continued success is working closely with our clients to build the best marketing intelligence platform in the world,” said Rao. “Peter is the perfect person to help that mission, building on Nielsen’s momentum of Big Data + Panel measurement, live streaming innovation and our AI transformation. He has led teams across linear TV, streaming and social media. He knows what consumers and clients want - and need - as behaviors continue to evolve. We can’t wait to keep building with him and our partners.”

“Nielsen’s partners represent the very best of advertising and media. I am thrilled to be in a position to support them and the markets we serve during this dynamic time in media,” said Naylor. “As a Nielsen customer for over 20 years, I will tap into my experience to help clients find even more success with Nielsen data, while also sharing partners’ needs to develop even better world class products at Nielsen."

Naylor is a seasoned ad sales leader who has worked at some of the biggest media companies in the world. As Netflix’s first-ever VP of global advertising sales at Netflix, he built their first sales, research, and creative services teams from the ground up. He also led sales for the Americas at Snap Inc., where helped drive revenue by 50 percent during his tenure.

As senior vice president of advertising sales at Hulu, Naylor worked with the market to establish ad-supported streaming ad models and practices that are now standard today. He’s always played an active leadership role in the ad industry, serving on the Boards of the IAB (Chairman in 2012), the IRTS and She Runs it Foundation, among others.