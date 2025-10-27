Gray Media Taps Chris Conroy as GM of Cleveland Stations
Veteran executive will lead WOIO, WUAB and WTCL
ATLANTA—Gray Media has named Chris Conroy as general manager of its stations in Cleveland, leading WOIO, a CBS affiliate, The CW station WUAB and Telemundo outlet WTCL.
A 40-year media leadership veteran, Conroy had been general manager of Gray-owned KFVS in Cape Girardeau, Mo., since 2018.
While at KFVS, a CBS and The CW affiliate, Conroy was instrumental in ratings growth and in significant year-over-year increases in digital impressions and audience engagement, Gray said. The station won the Edward R. Murrow Regional Award for Overall Excellence in 2020.
Prior to KFVS, Conroy was general manager of Gray-owned KAIT in Jonesboro, Ark., where he successfully launchehed the market’s NBC affiliate and significantly expanded audience reach and market presence, Gray said. He also held significant leadership posts such as director of marketing/regional director of marketing at WMC-TV in Memphis, Tenn., and at stations in Atlanta, New Orleans and Birmingham, Ala.
Gray described Conroy as an accomplished leader recognized for his insight, innovation and results in a fast-changing media landscape. He won Southeast Region Emmy Awards in 2000 and 2001 and has served on multiple industry and community boards, including the Missouri and Arkansas broadcasters associations.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.