Gray Media Taps Chris Conroy as GM of Cleveland Stations

ATLANTA—Gray Media has named Chris Conroy as general manager of its stations in Cleveland, leading WOIO, a CBS affiliate, The CW station WUAB and Telemundo outlet WTCL.

A 40-year media leadership veteran, Conroy had been general manager of Gray-owned KFVS in Cape Girardeau, Mo., since 2018.

While at KFVS, a CBS and The CW affiliate, Conroy was instrumental in ratings growth and in significant year-over-year increases in digital impressions and audience engagement, Gray said. The station won the Edward R. Murrow Regional Award for Overall Excellence in 2020.

Prior to KFVS, Conroy was general manager of Gray-owned KAIT in Jonesboro, Ark., where he successfully launchehed the market’s NBC affiliate and significantly expanded audience reach and market presence, Gray said. He also held significant leadership posts such as director of marketing/regional director of marketing at WMC-TV in Memphis, Tenn., and at stations in Atlanta, New Orleans and Birmingham, Ala.

Gray described Conroy as an accomplished leader recognized for his insight, innovation and results in a fast-changing media landscape. He won Southeast Region Emmy Awards in 2000 and 2001 and has served on multiple industry and community boards, including the Missouri and Arkansas broadcasters associations.