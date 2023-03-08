Roku Announces New CFO

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has appointed Dan Jedda as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1. He will report to Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO. Jedda succeeds current CFO Steve Loudon, who announced he was leaving Roku last year. Loudon will stay on to help with the transition after he steps down in August.

Since 2020, Jedda has been the Chief Financial Officer at Stitch Fix, an online styling service where he oversees global corporate finance, investor relations, financial planning and reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, and internal audit. Prior to Stitch Fix, Jedda worked at Amazon for 15 years, predominantly as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Digital Video (including Amazon Studios), Digital Music, and the Advertising and Corporate Development organizations. He also oversaw the Digital Video and Advertising Economist and Analytics team.

“As our U.S. active accounts approach half of U.S. broadband households, we are thrilled to have Dan join our executive team,” said Wood. “As we recently shared, we are committed to a path that delivers positive adjusted EBITDA next year, and Roku will benefit from Dan’s relevant experience and proven leadership as we move through our next stage of growth.”

“I am excited to join one of the most interesting, innovative, and successful companies in the industry at a pivotal time,” said Jedda. “I look forward to working with Anthony and team to help continue driving growth, building Roku’s position as the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and focusing on profitability.”

Before his stint at Amazon, Jedda served as a Controller for Toshiba America. He also spent several years at Honeywell and ADC Telecommunications in various business finance roles, including treasury and internal audit. He received a B.A. in accounting and finance from the University of St. Thomas and an MBA from the University of Minnesota.