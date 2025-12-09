Former Charter CEO Tom Rutledge to Receive Cable Center's Bresnan Award

DENVER—Tom Rutledge, director emeritus and former president and CEO of Charter Communications, will be honored with the 2026 Bresnan Ethics in Business Award by The Cable Center’s Syndeo Institute .

Named for cable-industry pioneer William J. Bresnan, the Bresnan Award honors outstanding men and women in the cable industry who best exemplify Bresnan’s longstanding commitment to ethics in business and who demonstrate societal, community and philanthropic engagement, the Syndeo Institute said. Rutledge will receive the honor on April 23, 2026, at the Cable Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York.

“Tom is a true steward of our industry, leading three of the most preeminent and influential connectivity companies of the modern generation,” said Michael Willner, chairman and CEO of Panthera Partners and chairman of the Syndeo Institute board. “It is so special for me to see my close friend receive this peer recognition from our colleagues in the industry. I know first-hand how Tom’s commitment to philanthropy and giving back is truly remarkable.”

Rutledge was named president and CEO of Charter, the cable operator that does business under the Spectrum brand, in 2012 and left that post in 2022, when he was named executive chairman.

During Rutledge’s tenure at Stamford, Conn.-based Charter, the company completed mergers with then-No. 2 U.S. cable operator Time Warner Cable as well as Bright House Networks and Altice USA’s Optimum West operation. The company also established an all-digital cable TV and streaming platform, gigabit broadband service and launched the Spectrum consumer brand as well as its Spectrum Mobile product.

During his long cable-operator career, he also served as chief operating officer of Cablevision Systems, where he ran the company’s cable operation; programmer Rainbow Media (later spun off as AMC Networks); Clearview Cinemas; and Long Island newspaper Newsday.

Rutledge began his career in cable in 1977 as a manager trainee at American Television and Communications (ATC), a predecessor of Time Warner Cable, and rose through that company’s ranks to become president of TWC in 2001.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He is a former chairman of both CableLabs and NCTA–The Internet & Television Association and serves on the board of the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. In 2011, he received the NCTA Vanguard Award for Distinguished Leadership and is a member of both the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame and a 2009 Cable Hall of Fame member.

“Throughout his career, Tom’s leadership was grounded in ethics, community, and service,” said Diane Christman, president and CEO, Syndeo Institute at The Cable Center. “His work and dedication to ethics have strengthened our industry, and we are pleased to honor him with this year’s Bresnan Ethics in Business Award.”

The 29th Cable Hall of Fame will be held April 23 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York. For more information, click here.