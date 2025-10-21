NBCUniversal Invests in ATSC 3.0 Authority Behind Run3TV

WASHINGTON—Run3TV today said NBCUniversal is joining as an investor in the ATSC 3.0 Framework Authority, which develops the Run3TV NextGen TV application platform for broadcasters. Details of the investment were not disclosed.

“Joining Run3TV allows us to help our local stations enhance how viewers experience weather, local news and programming with NextGen TV,” said Sharn Makhijani, senior vice president of business development at NBCUniversal Local.

“We’ve been very pleased with the reaction to our own NextGen TV interactive experience, which we believe is a considerable milestone for broadcast television and demonstrates the immense potential and possibilities NextGen TV has for viewers, programmers, stations and advertisers,” Makhijani said.

NBCUniversal last year launched a customized NextGen TV interactive features capability using the Run3TV application for its NBC and Telemundo-owned stations. The interactive experience allows viewers to restart live programs already in progress.

It also allows viewers to receive customized, hyperlocal information like local news, weather forecasts and severe weather alerts, along with on-demand clips and full episodes of NBC and Telemundo programming, all of which are delivered via the internet and do not require a separate app to view.

The Run3TV platform’s framework enables these types of innovations to operate seamlessly across a range of devices and operating systems, deepening the connection between stations and their audiences.

NBCUniversal joins founding broadcast investors Gray Television, Sinclair, Hearst Television, Graham Media Group, Tegna and E.W. Scripps as the Run3TV application framework builds scale across receivers, manufacturers and TV markets nationwide.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We’re thrilled to welcome NBCUniversal as we prepare the platform for broad consumer activation,” said Winston Caldwell, acting CEO of Run3TV. “This investment underscores a shared commitment to advancing the NextGen TV experience, connecting audiences to the trusted local content they depend on in ways that feel modern, personalized and interactive.”

Built by the ATSC 3.0 Framework Authority (A3FA), Run3TV unites broadcasters and receiver makers to deliver interactive services and enhance convergence between broadcast and broadband television. Today, more than 15 million NextGen TV sets are capable of supporting Run3TV-enabled applications, with availability expanding across all major NextGen TV operating systems.