Roku Adds Live Sports Scores, AI-Powered Voice Discovery, New Hardware

Roku has added several new features to its user interface and operating system meant to make it easier to discover and personalize content, the company said.

New features include live sports scores, AI-powered voice tools that can answer questions about movies and TV shows, an upgraded mobile app and a Bluetooth Headphone Mode that brings crisp, private audio to music lovers and late-night TV viewers.

All software updates will be available to Roku devices in the coming months, the company said.

The AI-powered entertainment discovery with voice allows users to ask Roku Voice questions about movies, shows, and actors and see the answers right on your TV.

Other improved discovery tools include interactive trailer playback and a new button, “Ways to Watch,” that lets can jump in right from the preview. Roku is also expanding its Search capabilities to the What to Watch destination, starting with the Live TV Zone and, in the coming months, the Live TV Channel Guide.

Additionally, as part of the Roku OS fall update, Bluetooth Headphone Mode will roll out worldwide to the Roku Streaming Stick and Streaming Stick Plus, bringing crisp, private audio to music lovers and late-night TV viewers, the company reported.

The Roku Sports zone now includes Live Scores and Reminders. Live scores will now appear on game tiles, so viewers can check scores and results from multiple games all in one place. Users can also set reminders for upcoming matchups right on the TV screen. Roku will also send a mobile notification to users when it’s time to tune in.

The streaming platform also announced updates to the Roku Mobile app, adding some of the most-requested tools like Closed Captions, Find My Remote, Sleep Timer, Daily Trivia, and more, with quick-access shortcuts for faster navigation and a more personalized experience.

While browsing on the mobile app, Roku has also added a new Rate button that lets users Like, Dislike, or mark a title as Watched—just like on their TVs—as a way to improve recommendations.

Finally, it is launching the new Vankyo Roku TV Smart Projector H500R this week at Walmart stores across the U.S.

This projector brings Roku’s TV OS to an ultraportable, easy-to-use projector that offers wireless audio expandability, a single simple remote, and quick, hassle-free setup.

