Roku Launches Open Ads API to Boost CTV Campaign Integration

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has launched Roku Ads API, a fully open, self-serve developer platform for connected TV (CTV) advertising. The Roku Ads API gives developers direct access to Roku’s first-party ad capabilities, enabling them to build new and more integrated performance solutions that help advertisers launch, optimize, and measure campaigns, the company said.

Unlike closed or permission-gated CTV platforms, the Roku Ads API allows developers to register applications, obtain credentials, and build integrations without manual approvals. At launch, available endpoints include reporting, audiences, and conversions, with campaign management and creative APIs coming soon.

Each endpoint will empower partners and their advertisers to drive the most performant CTV ad campaigns on Roku:

Reporting: Roku Ads API enables partners to pull reporting into their preferred business intelligence tools.

Audiences: Partners are now able to push custom audiences to Roku for targeting use cases.

Conversions: Partner signals will unlock in-platform attribution, audience creation, and real-time optimization.

“Advertisers increasingly expect CTV to integrate seamlessly with the tools they already use,” said Peter Hamilton, Head of Ad Innovation at Roku. “The Roku Ads API makes that possible by giving developers an open platform to build new functionality and deeper integrations across the ecosystem.”

“Tealium enables advertisers to maximize Roku’s API-driven CTV capabilities by securely unifying and activating high-quality proprietary data in real time, ultimately fueling better targeting, measurement, and business outcomes,” said Matthew Gray, SVP of Global Partnerships at Tealium. “With direct API access to Roku’s powerful first-party ad capabilities, advertisers can now extend the partners they already rely on for social into CTV, with a sharp focus on driving better business outcomes. We're proud to partner with Roku in charting new territory—bringing the API-driven ease and scale that advertisers and partners expect from social platforms into the world of CTV.”

“Measuring the true impact of CTV has historically been tough. Roku’s Ads API lets measurement partners sync aggregate platform delivery data in real time and power advanced measurement – enabling advertisers to understand what’s working, optimize with confidence, and tie budgets to business outcomes,” said Olivia Kory, Chief Strategy Officer at Haus.

Developers can obtain credentials through Roku Ads Manager, allowing for secure access to the Roku Ads API suite. These tools allow them to retrieve campaign performance data, build custom audiences, and plug into internal systems or third-party platforms. Additional endpoints for campaign and creative management will launch later this year, completing the full Roku API suite.

