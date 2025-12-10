Bitcentral Names Venture Capital Exec Rick Arnold to Board

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Bitcentral, a provider of production, asset management, playout and streaming workflow solutions, has named technology veteran Rick Arnold to its board of directors.

Arnold, a 20-year veteran of Silicon Valley companies, is general counsel and chief compliance officer at Altos Ventures, a venture capital firm that works with early- and growth-stage companies in the consumer and enterprise technology sector. His role involves governance, legal strategy and operational guidance for leadership teams navigating complex decisions, Bitcentral said.

“For years, Bitcentral has earned the trust of media organizations by delivering reliable, thoughtfully designed solutions that support the day-to-day realities of modern broadcasting and digital video,” Arnold said. “The company has a strong reputation for understanding what its customers need and building technology that works. I look forward to supporting the board as Bitcentral continues its long-standing commitment to operational excellence and dependable service.”

Prior to Altos, Arnold was general counsel and secretary of Silver Spring Networks until its merger with Itron. He also worked for Hewlett-Packard. Earlier in his career, he practiced law at the Silicon Valley law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, where he advised a broad range of high-growth technology companies across corporate strategy, transactions and compliance.

A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, Arnold earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering there and started his career as a U.S. Army officer. He holds a JD and an MBA from Duke University.

Bitcentral said it expects Arnold’s expertise to play a key role in advancing its strategic vision.

“Rick brings a rare combination of legal expertise, operational experience, and a deep understanding of how strong organizations are built,” Bitcentral CEO Sam Kamel said. “He also brings great integrity and character—qualities that have defined his leadership throughout his career. His perspective working alongside technology companies at every stage, from early stage to established, adds valuable clarity to the decisions that matter most. Rick’s steady, disciplined, principle-based approach aligns well with Bitcentral’s way of operating, and we are pleased to welcome him to the board.”