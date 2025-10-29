iSpot Taps Julie Van Ullen as President and Chief Revenue Officer

BELLEVUE, Wash.—Julie Van Ullen has joined cross-platform TV ad measurement company iSpot as president and chief revenue officer.

Van Ullen, who will report to iSpot founder and CEO Sean Muller, will be responsible for a range of functions critical to organizational growth, the company said, including sales, marketing and customer success; driving media partnerships and business development; and leading client-focused data science teams.

She comes from e-commerce firm Rakuten Rewards, where she was chief revenue officer.

“Julie is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of building high-growth teams and fostering trusted relationships with customers across the media and advertising ecosystem,” Muller said. “She has a clear vision for how iSpot’s measurement and data assets will power performance and efficiency in the next generation of advertising—and the kind of passion and energy required to drive success.”

While at Rakuten Rewards, Van Ullen’s guidance helped drive 135% revenue growth for the loyalty firm, iSpot said. She also played a key role in the successful rollout of new advertising solutions, the integration of advanced measurement and data capabilities and the scaling of strategic platforms with brands, agencies and platforms, the company said.

Prior to Rakuten, she held buy- and sell-side leadership positions at ad-buying platforms FreeWheel and OpenX.

“I’m beyond thrilled to join this talented team and to work with America’s leading brands, publishers and platforms,” Van Ullen said. “iSpot ushered in a new era of speed, transparency and performance for the TV marketplace and is such a critical decisioning flywheel for marketers across the entire advertising journey—from creative to audience measurement to outcomes—as a way to more directly drive ROI. The modern marketer needs actionable clarity of media performance and iSpot is a crucial ‘must have’ in that regard.”

Van Ullen has also been an influential voice in the ad industry, iSpot said, most notably as a member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s board of directors, where she played a vital role in shaping the standards for advertising measurement and efficacy.