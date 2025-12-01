Net Insight CEO Crister Fritzson Sets 2026 Retirement

STOCKHOLM, Sweden—Net Insight CEO Crister Fritzson has informed the company’s board that he will retire from the video transport and media cloud technology provider in 2026.

He’ll remain at the helm of the company until June 1, 2026, or until a replacement CEO is appointed, Net Insight said.

“Net Insight is an outstanding company, and I am proud of the privilege of having led and developed the company for six years together with all our fantastic employees,” Fritzson said. “We have continued to develop innovative solutions, refine our technology and drive development forward. In doing so, we have further strengthened our leading position within media solutions and successfully launched a groundbreaking new product—time synchronization for critical networks.”

Net Insight’s board will immediately begin recruiting a new chief executive, the company said.

“I would like to express my and the Board's great gratitude to Crister for driving the company's journey of change with strong leadership, commitment and broad experience,” Net Insight chair Anna Söderblom said. “Under Crister’s leadership, the company has developed in an impressive way and is today well-positioned with a clear strategy and plan for a continued successful journey.”

Net Insight is a provider of video transport and media cloud technology for content providers such as broadcasters, production companies and service providers, enabling transport and management of live video content over IP networks for a variety of media workflows, including content contribution and distribution. Its products include Nimbra, a media delivery technology.

