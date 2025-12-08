Samba TV Secures New Funding of up to $60 Million

SAN FRANCISCO—Samba TV has announced that it has secured new financing from Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, an affiliate of Monroe Capital, with an initial venture debt facility of $30 million, and up to $30 million more to support future growth.

Samba TV said it will use the capital to accelerate the AI transformation in media and advertising, driving adoption of its advanced agentic advertising solutions. The financing will also support its efforts to expand its global operations and strategic partnerships, as a unified, cross-platform measurement source for global DSPs, SSPs and major platforms like TikTok and Snap.

In addition, Samba reported that it “is now capitalized to continue its track-record of strategic acquisitions of technology companies.”

“The traditional advertising playbook is obsolete and Samba is delivering Agentic AI infrastructure the industry needs to execute with unified, real-time infrastructure to optimize every screen,” said Ashwin Navin, CEO and co-founder of Samba TV. “This growth capital provides the strategic flexibility and firepower to aggressively execute our AI product roadmap, scale our global partnerships, and opportunistically execute on M&A opportunities when they present themselves. We chose to partner with Horizon because of their deep understanding of the technology landscape and their ability to provide sophisticated, non-dilutive capital solutions that align with our long-term vision.”

“The media and advertising sector is at a critical inflection point, and Samba has established itself as an indispensable global leader,” said Mark Solovy, managing director and co-head, Technology Finance Group at Monroe Capital, the parent company of Horizon. “Samba TV’s proprietary data, advanced AI platform, and its deep integration with the world’s leading media platforms represent the exact kind of durable, scalable business model we seek to invest in. We are thrilled to provide the growth capital to support Ashwin and his team as they capitalize on this massive market opportunity.”