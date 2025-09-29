Comcast Names Michael J. Cavanagh Co-CEO

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast Corp. today announced that Michael J. Cavanagh has been named co-CEO of the company, effective January 2026. He will serve alongside Brian L. Roberts, who will continue as chairman and co-CEO. Cavanagh will also be named to the Comcast board of directors at that time.

Cavanagh is the first CEO of Comcast who is not a member of the Roberts family, which was founded by Brian Roberts’ father, Ralph J. Roberts, in 1963.

“Since joining Comcast a decade ago, Mike has proven himself to be a trusted and collaborative leader,” said Roberts. “He is the ideal person to help lead Comcast as we manage the pivot we are making to drive growth across the company. Mike and I work seamlessly together, and I am thrilled to be partnering with him as Co-CEO and with the rest of our talented management team, for years to come.”

“Comcast is a special company with exceptional businesses and an incredible team. It is an honor to work with Brian and the entire Comcast NBCUniversal leadership team during this exciting and transformative time in our industry,” said Cavanagh.

Cavanagh joined Comcast in 2015 as chief financial officer and currently serves as president. He previously spent more than two decades in financial services, including as Co-CEO of JPMorgan Chase’s Corporate & Investment Bank, one of the largest global financial institutions. He also served as JPMorgan Chase’s CFO for six years.