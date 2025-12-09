Clear-Com Appoints Kris Koch as New Director of Sales for North & South America

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com has appointed Kris Koch director of sales for North & South America. In this expanded leadership role, Koch will oversee sales strategy, regional growth initiatives, and customer engagement across both continents, working closely with Clear-Com’s Partner network and end users to drive adoption of the company’s intercom and connectivity solutions.

Kris brings more than 20 years of experience in the broadcast, media production, and live events industries, including producing live news for CNN, MSNBC, FOX, and ESPN. He spent six seasons managing broadcast services for the San Francisco Giants and has worked for multiple Clear-Com partners.

Since joining Clear-Com in 2018, he has served as regional sales manager for the Southwest and most recently as business development director for broadcast, network and media production. His extensive field experience and customer-centric approach have played a key role in expanding Clear-Com’s presence in major broadcast networks, system integrators, and large-scale production environments, the company reported.

“We are thrilled to have Kris step into this leadership role,” said Chris Willis, senior vice president - worldwide sales, Clear-Com. “He brings not only deep technical and market expertise, but also a genuine commitment to supporting our customers and Partners. He has a long track record of strengthening relationships and delivering solutions that help productions run more efficiently and creatively.”

In his new position, Kris will lead the Americas sales organization, guide strategic business initiatives, and help shape Clear-Com’s future in IP-based, hybrid, and cloud-based communications workflows.

“I’m honored to take on this role at such an exciting time for Clear-Com,” said Koch. “Our customers are navigating rapid changes across broadcast, live events, corporate AV, manufacturing, aerospace and beyond. I’m looking forward to working with our exceptional team and Partners to help them meet these challenges with the reliable, innovative solutions Clear-Com is known for.”

Kris will be based in the San Francisco Bay Area and will continue collaborating closely with global sales, product management, and technical teams.