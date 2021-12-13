Redbox Expands Its FAST Streaming Channels to LG TVs

CHICAGO—Redbox has inked a distribution agreement with LG Electronics to include its branded Free Ad Supported Television (FAST) channels as part of LG Channels, which is available on 2016-2021 LG Smart TV models.

“Redbox is known for being a destination for movies, and these FAST channels will bring a wide range of great movies and TV for viewers via LG Channels,” said Chris Yates, general manager of Redbox on Demand. “From westerns to holiday favorites to nostalgia, LG’s customers will soon have even more ways to interact with the Redbox brand alongside our streaming app.”

LG Channels is LG's free streaming service, providing users with a wide selection of live and one demand programming.

Redbox said Redbox Free Movies is already on LG Channels and that the following channels are coming soon: Redbox Rewind; Redbox War and Westerns; Redbox Holiday; Redbox Romance.