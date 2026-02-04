Sony to Provide 100+ Cameras for NBC Sports’ Winter Olympics Coverage

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Sports has selected Sony Electronics to provide technology, including more than 100 cameras and nearly 500 monitors, as well as lenses, accessories, and on-site support for its production of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

At this year’s events, a range of Sony’s cameras featuring various form factors and capabilities will take center stage, including the HDC-series system cameras which will enable high frame rate capture and offer options with newly developed Variable Neutral Density filters, while the company’s pan-tilt-zoom and cinematic cameras will provide depth of field, and the use of Sony’s CNA-2 camera control network adapter will centralize multi-camera control, helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Italy back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

“Like the Paris Olympics, NBC plans to use technology to both enhance storytelling, and give viewers at home deeper analysis; this time from thousands of miles away,” said Darryl Jefferson, senior vice president, engineering & technology, NBC Sports & Olympics. “This includes specific use of 2110 transport, teams of color experts shading Sony’s HDR cameras from a distance, enhanced PTZ robotic cameras, and support for our end-to-end BT-2020 HDR Workflow through production and our facility in Stamford. To make a finer point, converting the NBC Sports headquarters wholly to a mezzanine HDR format has been built on the continued partnership with Sony on high quality monitoring, color grading tools, and highly customizable remote production workflows.”

Sony Electronics has worked with NBC Sports for 24 years, assisting production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in Europe, Asia, and throughout the US.

“We are proud to once again partner with NBC Sports on their production of the Olympics and Paralympics, using Sony’s latest imaging technology to continue to push boundaries and elevate engagement in front of the camera and behind the scenes, together supporting the most innovative and entertaining presentation of the Games and helping to accurately capture the action, emotion, and competition for passionate fans,” said Neal Manowitz, president and COO, Sony Electronics.

Click here for more on NBCUniversal’s Milan Cortina 2026 programming.

