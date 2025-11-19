Lionsgate, Debmar-Mercury Launch MovieSphere Gold Diginet

SANTA MONICA & NEW YORK—Lionsgate’s Worldwide Television Distribution Group and Debmar-Mercury have launched MovieSphere Gold in more than 30 million homes.

MovieSphere Gold, which they are billing as the first contemporary all-movie digital network, delivers premium films from Lionsgate with exclusive themed marathons and fan-favorite hits.

Driven by films from Lionsgate’s 20,000+-title library, MovieSphere Gold can be seen on DirecTV, Dish TV, streaming service Frndly and Sling Freestream, as well as broadcast groups reaching over 80% of the U.S., including in English on Univision’s digital channels. CBS Media Ventures is handling national advertising sales.

Driven by films from Lionsgate’s 20,000+-title library, MovieSphere Gold can be seen on DirecTV, Dish TV, streaming service Frndly and Sling Freestream, as well as broadcast groups reaching over 80% of the U.S., including in English on Univision’s digital channels. CBS Media Ventures is handling national advertising sales.

With MovieSphere Gold, viewers will have access to Lionsgate’s expansive film library. The upcoming December schedule features a robust lineup of premium movies, including “Dirty Dancing,” “Rambo,” “Kick Ass” and “The Shack,” as well as features from the blockbuster “The Hunger Games” and “The Expendables” franchises.

“MovieSphere Gold offers us the rare opportunity to enter into an area of television – digital broadcasting – that is growing year over year with eight diginets now among the top-50 entertainment networks,” said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus in a statement. “And because of the massive size and quality of the Lionsgate film library, this now gives us the unique ability to pivot to the titles that perform best with viewers.”

“MovieSphere Gold represents the next evolution in multicast entertainment,” added Jim Packer, president of worldwide television distribution for Lionsgate. “This new digital network gives audiences access to acclaimed titles that were previously unavailable in this space, offering a richer, more diverse selection of films than ever before.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors