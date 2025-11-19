Lionsgate, Debmar-Mercury Launch MovieSphere Gold Diginet
The service will be available on DirecTV, Dish TV, Frndly, Sling Freestream and on broadcast groups in more than 80% of the U.S.
SANTA MONICA & NEW YORK—Lionsgate’s Worldwide Television Distribution Group and Debmar-Mercury have launched MovieSphere Gold in more than 30 million homes.
MovieSphere Gold, which they are billing as the first contemporary all-movie digital network, delivers premium films from Lionsgate with exclusive themed marathons and fan-favorite hits.
Driven by films from Lionsgate’s 20,000+-title library, MovieSphere Gold can be seen on DirecTV, Dish TV, streaming service Frndly and Sling Freestream, as well as broadcast groups reaching over 80% of the U.S., including in English on Univision’s digital channels. CBS Media Ventures is handling national advertising sales.
With MovieSphere Gold, viewers will have access to Lionsgate’s expansive film library. The upcoming December schedule features a robust lineup of premium movies, including “Dirty Dancing,” “Rambo,” “Kick Ass” and “The Shack,” as well as features from the blockbuster “The Hunger Games” and “The Expendables” franchises.
“MovieSphere Gold offers us the rare opportunity to enter into an area of television – digital broadcasting – that is growing year over year with eight diginets now among the top-50 entertainment networks,” said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus in a statement. “And because of the massive size and quality of the Lionsgate film library, this now gives us the unique ability to pivot to the titles that perform best with viewers.”
“MovieSphere Gold represents the next evolution in multicast entertainment,” added Jim Packer, president of worldwide television distribution for Lionsgate. “This new digital network gives audiences access to acclaimed titles that were previously unavailable in this space, offering a richer, more diverse selection of films than ever before.”
For information on where to find MovieSphere Gold, schedules and launch dates, go to https://moviespheregold.com/.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.