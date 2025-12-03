Lionsgate, Debmar-Mercury Turn to LTN to Distribute MovieSphereGold

COLUMBIA, Md.—Lionsgate and its TV syndicator subsidiary Debmar-Mercury have selected LTN to launch and deliver the new MovieSphereGold all-movie digital network via LTN’s multicast-enabled, purpose-built IP video distribution network.

MovieSphereGold is available in 38 million homes and continues to expand its reach across pay-TV, streaming platforms and local station groups reaching more than 86% of U.S. TV households.

The movie network is said to be the first contemporary all-movie digital network. It features premium films from Lionsgate’s 20,000-title library, including franchises like ”The Hunger Games,” “John Wick” and ”Rambo.”

LTN’s footprint and distribution expertise give MovieSphereGold seamless access to stations across all major broadcast groups, multichannel video programming distributors and virtual MVPDs including DirecTV, Dish TV, Frndly TV and Sling Freestream. LTN relies upon broadcast-grade, Transport Stream over Internet Protocol (IP-TS) video distribution technology to provide the network with a cost-efficient, reliable and flexible alternative to satellite, LTN said.

“Purpose-built LTN multicast IP-TS distribution is now the primary choice for established and new networks that want to reliably and cost-efficiently reach traditional and digital platforms,” LTN Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Malik Khan said. “Premium movie experiences hold viewer attention and drive strong ad value. MovieSphereGold is an innovative launch and a recognition of the readiness and footprint of our network, which is on course to reach 100% of U.S. pay-TV households in 2026.”

The network launch was completed in three months with LTN enabling instant activation across existing delivery points while rapidly onboarding dozens of new affiliates and hand-off sites as part of a fully managed service.

LTN enabled MovieSphereGold to deliver its high-quality HD feed while quickly providing downconverted standard-definition feeds to meet the varying needs of downstream takers. LTN’s always-on technical operations center is providing MovieSphereGold with full visibility and operational support that includes real-time feed visibility and insights into signal performance across its entire nationwide distribution footprint, the company said.

More information is available on the company’s website.