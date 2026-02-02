PGA TOUR, DraftKings, ESPN Expand Betcast To 12 More Events

BRISTOL, Conn.—The PGA TOUR and ESPN are doubling sports betting coverage for the 2026 PGA TOUR Season with a new watch-and-bet experience.

PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings will air on ESPN during 12 PGA TOUR events throughout the year, beginning with the WM Phoenix Open, Feb. 5-8, at TPC Scottsdale.

The Betcast at each event will air more than eight hours during each of the four days of play on the ESPN App, alongside the Main Feed, Featured Group and Featured Hole streams. With more than 400 hours in total across the 2026 PGA TOUR Season, the Betcast will feature golf-related betting discussion, live betting analysis, upcoming previews and tournament features, such as tournament winner and matchups.

PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast, which debuted in the 2025 season with 50 hours of coverage across six events, is now presented by DraftKings.

Jonathan Coachman will serve as host, joined by Matt Every and Michael Collins as the show’s analysts. Graham DeLaet, Jeff Eisenband, Steve Scott and Kevin Sylvester will offer additional hosting and analyst support, while Rick Gehman will contribute across the betting feeds throughout the season.

In addition to the WM Phoenix Open, Betcast will include:

The Genesis Invitational, Feb. 19-22.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, March 5-8.

THE PLAYERS Championship, March 5-8.

RBC Heritage, April 16-19.

Cadillac Championship, April 30-May 3.

Truist Championship, May 7-10.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, June 4-7.

Travelers Championship, June 25-28.

Fed Ex St. Jude Championship, Aug. 13-16.

BMW Championship, Aug. 20-23.

TOUR Championship, Aug. 27-30.

More information is available on the ESPN website .