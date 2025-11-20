Spectrum Expands 4K Content to Apple TV 4K and Roku Devices

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter’s Spectrum has expanded the devices that can offer 4K content on the Spectrum TV app to compatible Apple TV 4K and Roku devices.

The Spectrum TV app's 4K content is already available on the Xumo Stream Box, which is a joint venture between Charter and Comcast.

The move will give Spectrum TV customers with Apple TV and Roku devices access to 4K content when it is being offered by ESPN, Fox and NBC.

"With the addition of Apple TV 4K and Roku, more Spectrum customers can enjoy the clarity that 4K brings, all within the Spectrum TV App," said Elena Ritchie, senior vice president, video at Spectrum. "Viewers can experience their favorite 4K live events with stunning picture quality, vibrant colors, and razor-sharp detail, making their viewing experience more immersive and enjoyable."

In the upcoming weeks, Spectrum said that the following 4K programming would be available:

ESPN College Football's 4K Game of the Week, with select games in 4K throughout the season

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff, select Saturdays during the college football season (check local listings)

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame college football, November 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Indiana vs. Purdue college football, November 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Spectrum TV customers can find available 4K content in a dedicated section on the home screen of the Spectrum TV App. Additionally, when using a Xumo Stream Box, customers viewing HD content that is also available in 4K will be prompted with an on-screen message providing the option to switch to the 4K channel.

To watch 4K content through the Spectrum TV App, Spectrum said that customers need a Spectrum TV package that includes access to the ESPN, Fox or NBC network carrying the 4K event. Additionally, they must have a 4K TV connected to a Xumo Stream Box, Apple TV 4K 2nd generation and later, or compatible Roku TV or Roku streaming device, using a 4K-supporting HDMI cable. The picture resolution settings on the device should be set to 4K or 2160p, depending on the device.