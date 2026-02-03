Canon To Provide Over 100 UHD Lenses To NBC Sports For Winter Olympics

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Sports has selected Canon U.S.A. to provide broadcast lenses for its production of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Feb. 6-22, and March 6-15, respectively.

(Editor’s note: NBC Olympics coverage begins Feb. 4 with early round coverage of curling. Opening Ceremony coverage begins Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. Coverage details are available online .)

The Opening Ceremony from San Siro Stadium in Milan will be presented live and in primetime on NBC and Peacock on Feb. 6. NBCUniversal is presenting its 20th Olympic Games, 13th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the Olympic Games 2036 (host yet to be determined).

Besides the UHD lenses, Canon is also sending support staff to Italy making four service and support members available onsite of the Games.

“NBC Sports is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Canon for the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympics Winter Games. Canon’s broadcast lenses and onsite support are integral to our commitment to delivering world-class coverage and immersive experiences for viewers. Their dedication to innovation and reliability helps us bring the excitement of the Games to life for millions of fans,” said Christopher Connolly, the broadcaster’s vice president of Sports & Olympics Engineering.

Canon has worked with NBC Sports for 35 years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

“We are immensely honored that NBC Sports has once again selected our finest broadcast digital imaging solutions and chosen us as their dedicated broadcast lens provider for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics,” said Sammy Kobayashi, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A.

More information is available on the company’s website .

Click here for more on NBCUniversal’s Milan Cortina 2026 programming.