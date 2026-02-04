TV Globo Selects Rohde & Schwarz Transmitters For DTV+ Deployment

MUNICH and RIO DE JANEIRO—Brazilian television broadcaster TV Globo has chosen Rohde & Schwarz to supply the first commercial transmitters for Brazil’s DTV+ next-generation television service.

The strategic partnership marks a turning point for free-to-air television in Brazil. Rohde & Schwarz will deliver transmitters that are specifically developed to meet the requirements of DTV+ technology, providing a future-proof, high-performance platform for the next generation of broadcasting.

Brazilian President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva signed a decrees in August 2025 adopting the ATSC 3.0 physical layer for its DTV+ (formerly called TV 3.0) television system.

DTV+ promises a new viewing experience with very high picture quality in 4K and up to 8K in the future. A key differentiator of DTV+ is its app-centric approach, seamlessly integrating over-the-air TV with broadband connectivity to enhance the smart TV experience.

Through the DTV+ App/Globo App, viewers will enjoy a unified experience regardless of the source of the content and will also benefit from advanced features, such as targeted advertising and integrated shopping that can be controlled via the remote. Furthermore, improved spectrum efficiency will ensure broader and more flexible coverage.

“Rohde & Schwarz is proud to support Globo in launching this groundbreaking technology,” said Steven Edwards, vice president of Broadcast Distribution at Rohde & Schwarz. “Our transmitters are the result of intensive research and development – leveraging our unique software defined exciter technology to deliver higher performance and an improved feature set – and will help combine the benefits of terrestrial broadcasting and the digital world.”

The agreement was finalized at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2025 in Amsterdam. The transmitters are scheduled to be installed in time for the 2026 Soccer World Cup, with deliveries beginning initially in the metropolitan regions of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

By using the higher part of the VHF Band III frequency, this project ensures a smooth transition to DTV+ without interrupting current broadcasts. This marks the world’s first deployment of this frequency spectrum for television applications. The project includes advanced technologies, such as MIMO transmission, which significantly increases the transmitted data rate and signal quality, as well as geographical segmentation.

“DTV+ represents an important step for Brazilian television,” said Raymundo Barros, technology director at Globo. “The innovative technologies associated with it will redefine the television experience for millions of viewers in Brazil. The transmitters from Rohde & Schwarz play a key role in the development of this system.”