Willow By Cricbuzz Partners With YouTube To Present Free Team USA Matches

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Willow by Cricbuzz, the destination for live, streaming, and on-demand cricket in the US and Canada, has announced a variety of updates to kick off the 2026 cricket season, starting with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, taking place February 7 through March 8.

Willow has entered into a partnership with YouTube, allowing fans to watch all four Team USA matches of the ICC T20 World Cup for free on YouTube. This will be the first time ever that ICC World Cup matches will be available for consumers across the US and Canada for free, on the largest global video platform. The Team USA matches will also be available for free for consumers on Willow and Cricbuzz.

In addition, Willow has partnered with Jomboy Media to introduce a creator-led alternate telecast, available on the Jomboy Media YouTube channel, designed to bring a more in-depth, personality-driven viewing experience to marquee matchups.

Beyond the four USA matches, all the ICC T20 World Cup matches will be available on Willow’s linear channel in the YouTube TV “NFL RedZone with Sports Plus” package and via Willow’s Primetime Channels service accessible from the Willow YouTube channel.

Willow by Cricbuzz is also rolling out an all-new product experience across its website, mobile apps and connected TV apps, built to be faster, deliver higher-quality video, and make it simpler for fans to access live matches, replays and highlights.

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup gives fans a chance to experience cricket at a true breakout moment in the U.S.,” said Todd Myers, chief operating officer of Willow by Cricbuzz. “More than a decade ago, major ICC World Cup matches in the U.S. required $100-plus pay-per-view access. We helped bring the sport into an affordable monthly subscription, and now we are taking the next step by offering free access to some of the most anticipated matches of the year, alongside new creator-led programming and a viewing experience built for how fans engage with the game today.

"We're thrilled to partner with Willow by Cricbuzz to bring T20 World Cup USA cricket matches to YouTube for free, enabling our large audience of passionate sports fans the ability to engage with both the main livestream and an alternative creator-led livestream featuring Jomboy Media", said Marc Hatfield, partnerships manager at YouTube. "Existing & new cricket fans will have the opportunity to hear live commentary with unique perspectives that only the YouTube creator community can deliver."

To watch the entire World Cup, fans can subscribe directly to Willow by Cricbuzz directly or through Amazon, YouTube Primetime Channels, Triller TV and FloSports.