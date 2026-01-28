ISE: NDI and OBSBOT Expand Partnership

LISBON—Plug-and-play IP video connectivity provider NDI has announced an expanded partnership with OBSBOT and a renewed licensing agreement that will see NDI integrated across OBSBOT’s entire product lineup as a native capability.

The agreement means that NDI is now available free of charge on OBSBOT products, with no additional licensing required for end users.

The renewed agreement marks a significant expansion of the companies’ existing relationship. OBSBOT plans to significantly increase the number of products shipped with NDI built in, as more of its product line adopts native support.

OBSBOT’s products are widely used by creators, educators, and teams who want professional capabilities without enterprise-level complexity. Native NDI support allows those users to connect OBSBOT cameras directly into IP video workflows for streaming, remote production, and hybrid use, without adding extra hardware or licensing steps. This also highlights NDI’s interoperability, allowing OBSBOT cameras to work seamlessly with a wide range of software, switchers, and production platforms.

“Over the past few years, we have seen NDI adoption move well beyond traditional broadcast,” said Miguel Coutinho, head of NDI. “Creators in the prosumer space want tools that work together without added complexity or extra cost. As one of the most innovative hardware companies in the space, OBSBOT understands that shift and expanding NDI across their product portfolio as a native feature makes professional IP workflows more accessible to a much wider group of users.”

For OBSBOT customers, the renewal removes friction at both the technical and cost level. Native NDI support allows direct integration with NDI-enabled software, switchers, and production platforms already in use, giving creators the ability to scale their workflows as their needs change.

"By making NDI standard across our lineup, users have more freedom in how they build their workflows today, and fewer limitations as those workflows grow," said SanLe Zhang, Senior Product Manager at OBSBOT. "It also makes it easier for creators to mix and match devices and software without worrying about compatibility, so they can focus on their content rather than setup."

The renewal also reflects the broader shift toward NDI being built directly into hardware across a range of production environments. From broadcast and live events to enterprise and creator-led workflows, native NDI support is increasingly expected rather than optional.

OBSBOT will showcase its Tail 2 Camera as a Wall Partner at NDI's Ecosystem Booth at ISE 2026, February 3-6. Attendees can see NDI-enabled OBSBOT devices in action and experience how they integrate smoothly with a variety of production workflows.

For more information about NDI, visit ndi.video .