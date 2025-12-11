LG Ad Solutions Expands Local CTV Data Coverage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—In a move that highlights the growing competition between broadcasters and CTV platforms for local advertising, LG Ad Solutions has announced new partnerships with CCR Media and AdImpact that it claims will establish “the industry’s most robust local television dataset spanning all 210 U.S. markets.”

LG said the combination of CCR Media’s local channel infrastructure, AdImpact’s comprehensive ad catalog and LG’s deterministic ACR signals creates a unified 360-degree view of the TV landscape. That provides scalable, locally driven insights to what people are watching, what ads they are seeing, and how they are responding, providing unprecedented and unmatched insights, LG said.

“We’re building one of the most comprehensive local CTV data ecosystems in the market, one that connects what’s airing, what’s being advertised, and how audiences engage across every U.S. market,” said Serge Matta, president, Global Ad Sales, LG Ad Solutions. “This partnership ensures that we can deliver ads that are relevant to viewers while helping brands avoid wasted spend in markets that don’t matter to their business. This data empowers advertisers to plan, measure, and optimize with a level of geographic precision that simply wasn’t possible before.”

The collaboration, now live, connects what’s airing, what’s being advertised, and how audiences engage across all 210 U.S. markets—capturing 1,200-plus local channels, 10 million hours of content and more than 350,000 ad creatives each year, LG said. That delivers a comprehensive local view of linear and streaming behavior, the company said, enabling more personalized, relevant and measurable advertising.

​​This level of granularity unlocks entirely new applications across categories, LG said. In automotive, for example, advertisers can filter down to spend, frequency, impressions, vehicle size and even model year—giving them pinpoint visibility into competitor activity and category saturation, LG said.

For political advertisers, the data set surfaces everything from party affiliation and election cycle to the tone of the ad and the audience segments it targets, enabling more precise planning and rapid response in a highly dynamic environment.

“At CCR Media, we’ve always focused on helping TV platforms and others capture ‘Media that Matters,’” Mark Bonham, CCR Media chief growth officer, said. “With LG Ad Solutions expanding across all 210 U.S. markets and reaching the entire 340 million U.S. audience, they will now have access to unmatched and actionable local TV data. This partnership gives their clients a clear edge in insights, targeting and reach.”