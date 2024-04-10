MediaKind Adds Support for Low Latency Streaming with DAI to its MK.IO Cloud Streaming Platform

MediaKind has added support for low latency streaming with dynamic advertising and blackout to MK.IO, its cloud streaming platform. Leveraging the Low Latency HLS and DASH standard, MK.IO reduces latency by 75% and continues to support standards-based dynamic ad insertion (DAI), blackouts, and DRM security for premium content providers, the company said.

MK.IO comes pre-integrated with multiple CDN providers, video players, and popular ad decision servers. This unique combination of low latency, security, and targeted advertising makes MK.IO a prime choice for operators, content owners, and sports teams who want to monetize live video at scale, according to MediKind.

“We are thrilled to introduce this update to MK.IO, as it represents a significant advancement in our streaming technology and empowers our customers to deliver a premium user experience they can monetize,” said Cory Zachman, SVP of Engineering and Services at MediaKind. “We’ve built MK.IO for high viewership events by providing the ability to prefetch ad decisions and auto-scale our infrastructure in the cloud. All this is achieved without sacrificing MediaKind’s trusted picture quality and security.”

MediaKind’s latest update is available on request for existing MK.IO customers.

MediaKind will showcase this new functionality at Booth W2201 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2024 NAB Show, April 14-17.