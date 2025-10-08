Mediaproxy To Feature Monwall Instant Replay, HTML Content Monitoring At NAB Show New York

MELBOURNE—Mediaproxy will present its latest features for the company’s Monwall multiviewer, including instant replay and HTML content monitoring, and other innovations for remote monitoring workflows and cloud deployment at NAB Show New York, Oct. 22-23, at the Javits Center in New York City.

Monwall’s new instant replay feature enables broadcast operators and engineers to review live incidents instantly without interrupting ongoing monitoring. Operators can rewind mosaic outputs in real time through a web interface or control surface, ensuring fast and precise incident analysis, Mediaproxy said.

Scalable across multiple mosaics and accessible via low-latency browser connections, the new feature provides centralized and remote teams with the speed and flexibility to resolve on-air issues fast.

The company also will unveil HTML content monitor, which allows operators to embed live web dashboards, analytics and dynamic streaming sites like YouTube into multiviewer mosaics, enabling broadcasters to oversee traditional broadcast and web content via a unified interface, the company said.

Mediaproxy also will highlight the debut of Monwall Server, an extension of its establisher multviewer platform. This option produces streaming output in multiple low-latency formats, supporting multi-screen mosaics and hybrid deployments without needing additional virtual servers, it said.

It will also feature a new cloud licensing model that offers broadcasters a scalable, pay-per-use approach to deploying LogServer and Monwall on demand, which is well-suited to live events and flexible channel management, it said.

See Mediaproxy at NAB Show New York 2025 Booth Level 3-563.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors