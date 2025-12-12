Arkansas TV Drops PBS Affiliates Amid Funding Cuts

CONWAY, Ark. —In a notable example of how the elimination of Federal federal funding is forcing public stations to make massive cuts and changes in the way they operate, Arkansas’s statewide public television network has decided to change its name from Arkansas PBS to Arkansas TV and eliminate its affiliation with PBS.

The network noted that the loss of Federal funding created an unexpected loss of $2.5 million in annual federal funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). After a financial review of operations, the network reported that the “annual PBS membership dues of nearly $2.5 million was simply not feasible for the network or our Foundation.”

In the interest of creating a sustainable model for public television in Arkansas, the Arkansas Educational Television Commission voted on December 11 to disaffiliate from PBS effective July 1, 2026.

Arkansas TV is broadcast on KETS (Little Rock), KEMV (Mountain View), KETG (Arkadelphia), KAFT (Fayetteville), KTEJ (Jonesboro), KETZ (El Dorado), KETS (Lee Mountain), KETS (Forrest City), KETS (Yancy) and KETS (Gaither).

“Arkansas TV is our promise that visual storytelling—centered on the people, places and experiences of our state—remains at the core of everything we do,” executive director and CEO Carlton Wing said in a statement. “As we embrace our new identity as Arkansas TV, we are also making strategic decisions to ensure a sustainable model for public television in Arkansas and our ability to serve Arkansans for generations to come.”

“Public television in Arkansas is not going away,” Wing added. “In fact, we invite you to join our vision for an increased focus on local programming, continuing to safeguard Arkansans in times of emergency and supporting our K-12 educators and students. We are profoundly grateful for the overwhelming support that donors, viewers and community partners have shown since this funding loss. We are confident that we can secure ongoing and increased support from individual donors, foundation partners and corporate sponsors who see the value in investing in new local programming that serves our state.”

The elimination of network affiliate fees to PBS is, however, unlikely to address the services financial woes by itself, an analysis of the service's finances by Semipublic found . It noted that during the meeting when the Commission voted to change the name and to drop PBS affiliation, the network’s CFO admitted that its deficit would rise to $6 million by fiscal year 2030. A Semipublic examination of its finances also indicated that this might be an underestimate, with its actual deficit growing to as much as $7 million.

Shifting its strategy to a reliance on local programming can also be expensive and might have an unknown impact on fundraising efforts in the state.

In announcing the changes, the network stressed that its mission “has remained steadfast: to educate, inform and inspire” and that it plans to provide more Arkansas programming in the future.

As part of that effort several new productions are currently in development. The 2026 lineup will feature two children's series, two food-related series, two history series and several others that are in the initial phases of development and fundraising.