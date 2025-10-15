Interra Systems to Highlight Monitoring and Captioning Solutions at NAB Show New York

At NAB Show New York (Stand 244), Oct. 22-23 at the Javits Center in New York, Interra Systems will showcase the future of media QC, monitoring and captioning, highlighting its award-winning, AI- and machine learning-powered solutions designed to meet the demands of today’s multiplatform media landscape.

Visitors to Booth 244 will see the latest advancements across the company’s Baton, Orion, Vega, and Baton Captions product suites, demonstrating how Interra Systems’ powerful tools are driving efficiency, ensuring compliance, enhancing content quality, and unlocking new monetization opportunities across broadcast, IP, and OTT workflows.

“For over 25 years, Interra Systems has partnered with leading media companies across the world to ensure audiences receive flawless content, anytime, anywhere,” said Anupama Anantharaman, vice president of product management. “At the NAB Show in New York this year, we’re excited to showcase how QC, monitoring, and captioning solutions are solving today’s most pressing workflow challenges and enabling new monetization opportunities for our customers. No matter the format— linear broadcast, IP, or OTT; live or VOD—our mission is to help media organizations ensure consistent video quality, maintain compliance, and deliver outstanding viewing experiences across every platform and deployment model, whether that’s on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid scenarios.”

Interra Systems Solutions on Display: Orion Suite

Interra will spotlight the latest enhancements to its award-winning Orion content monitoring suite, including a powerful new Multiviewer feature for real-time visualization of multiple video and audio streams. Orion continues to set the standard for robust, real-time monitoring across linear, IP, and OTT workflows. With flexible deployment, broad format support, industry-first all-frame decoding, real-time audio language detection, ad insertion monitoring, and advanced analysis, Orion dramatically improves video quality checks and playback assurance for critical channels.

Orion Central Manager (OCM)

Interra Systems’ flagship OCM platform delivers centralized, end-to-end visibility across the entire media workflow. Recent updates include support for IPv6 compatibility, advanced probe management and user group permissions and support for enhanced end-to-end ad insertion monitoring — boosting operational efficiency and security for large-scale media operations.

Baton 9.3

Baton 9.3, the latest version of Interra Systems’ industry-leading automated QC solution, introduces enhanced autoscaling, improved 4K video quality checks and new validations such as blank bar detection and CIE color gamut analysis. Baton 9.3 aligns with the latest ITU-R BT.1702-2023 PSE flash guidelines and features advanced algorithms for QR code detection, freeze/duplicate frames, media offline, blockiness, defective pixels, video dropouts, burnt-in text and shot transitions.

Baton Captions

With the demand for accurate, multilingual accessibility at an all-time high, Baton Captions delivers robust, AI-powered captioning and subtitling. New features include intelligent caption placement that follows scene change guidelines to prevent overlap with burnt-in text—a common challenge in regional content.

With added support for 23 new languages, Baton Captions now supports 109 languages overall, the company said.

The latest version also includes advanced quality control and correction tools, which use machine learning, automatic speech recognition (ASR), and natural language processing (NLP). The user interface has been redesigned for better usability, with features like an integrated workflow service, vertical zoom on audio waveforms, and smart caption segmentation that automatically adjusts captions based on natural speech patterns and character limits. These improvements make the captioning process more efficient, help ensure compliance, and provide a seamless multilingual viewing experience across various formats.

Vega Media Analyzer

Interra Systems’ Vega suite remains the industry’s go-to platform for compliance, debugging, and stream interoperability. With expanded support for VVC, AV1, HEVC, MV-HEVC, AVS3, HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, ATSC 3.0, and more, Vega simplifies complex video standards and ensures seamless compatibility across platforms and devices.

To register for NAB Show New York, visit nabshow.com.