Yospace Shows Sub-5 Second Cumulative Latency For Addressable Ad Insertion At IBC2025

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, U.K.—Dynamic ad insertion specialist Yospace demonstrated a one-to-one addressable advertising breakthrough earlier this month at IBC2025 when the company used the new international standard for server-guided ad insertion (SGAI), MPEG-DASH Events and added less than one second of latency for the advertising, resulting in glass-to-glass latency of under five seconds.

This development is believed to be the first real-world implementation of the new Alternative Media Presentation, which was recently ratified by the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA) into the new MPEG-DASH standard.

For live sports, the need for live streaming latency to match, or improve on, that of live broadcast has long been a goal for live streaming, especially as more viewers are streaming content. Live broadcast latency generally is above 5 seconds. Latency in live streaming could be anywhere from 20-45 seconds, with low latency generally considered to be 1 to 6 seconds.

The addition of addressable advertising to live streams has been a major hurdle in making low latency commercially viable. One-to-one addressability requires time for ad tech systems to process ad requests, potentially run real-time programmatic auctions and respond to requests before missing the window and timing out, Yospace said.

With ad revenue underpinning much of video streaming businesses, it is critical that any low latency ad insertion does not impact the ability of streamers to maximize their commercial opportunities, it said.

Yospace developed its sub-5 second low latency solution using the new MPEG-DASH Alternative Media Presentation streaming extensions, which has been developed by a working group of the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), to which Yospace has contributed.

In collaboration with Qualabs, which supported Yospace’s integration with Shaka Player, the demonstration included a non-disruptive L-Shape ad format that runs alongside the main content stream, the company said.

The L-Shape squeezeback is one of the CTV ad formats being promoted by IAB Tech Lab, which will also be subject to standardization. It also used an ad measurement technique that reported back real-time data on ad views to create IAB-compliant measurement, it said.

“Dynamic ad insertion is the backbone of live streaming monetization, and low-latency streaming of major sporting events is commercially challenging without ad revenue,” said Olivier Cortambert, head of solutions architecture at Yospace. “Our successful demonstration at IBC is a real breakthrough as it is not only one of the first-ever use cases of SGAI powered by MPEG-DASH Events, but we kept our promise to deliver low latency without any adverse effect on the user-experience or commercial opportunity.”