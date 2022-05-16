Litepanels Launches New Gemini 2x1 Hard RGBWW LED Panel

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—Litepanels has announced a further expansion of its award-winning Gemini RGBWW LED panel range with the addition of the Gemini 2x1 Hard RGBWW LED Panel.

The company is billing the new panel as brighter than any other 2x1 panel, delivering up to 23,000 lux @10ft/3m of output from a lightweight, compact fixture.

Just like the Gemini 1x1 Hard released a year ago, the double-size Gemini 2x1 Hard produces highly accurate full spectrum white light as well as RGB output and a range of creative cinematic effects, the company said.

It weighs just 25.3 pounds (11.5kg), including yoke and integrated power supply, and has a maximum power draw of just 500W. Twice the size of its smaller sibling, Gemini 2x1 Hard produces an output that is seven times brighter than the Gemini 1x1 Hard, creating a large volume of punchy light that can be easily softened with a range of diffusers.

“Gemini 2x1 Hard produces a greater volume of light than any other RGBWW LED panel available to gaffers and lighting designers today,” said Michael Herbert, product manager, Litepanels. “No other 2x1 LED panel is this powerful or this versatile. We have combined the latest advances in LED technology with cutting edge industrial design to push the boundaries of what is possible with LED lighting for cinema production.”

Gemini 2x1 Hard can deliver a powerful 20° beam of accurate hard white light, or seamlessly switch to a beautiful soft 100° wash with included diffusion panels. Users can control and modify without compromising on source. The extraordinary output enables users to deploy a wider range diffusion or reflection tools not possible with less powerful fixtures, the company reported.

With no external ballast, the lightweight fixture is quicker and safer to rig. Ultra-Light and Domed Diffusers are supplied as standard. In addition to its onboard controls, Gemini 2x1 Hard offers a range of wired and wireless control options for easy integration, including integrated DMX, CRMX, and RDM. Like other Gemini fixtures, Gemini 2x1 Hard delivers consistently accurate, flicker-free performance at any frame rate, shutter angle, or intensity with ultra-smooth dimming from 100 percent to .1 percent, the company said.

Gemini 2x1 Hard is now available to buy, from $6,300 at Litepanels authorized retailers.