ISE: Sony Electronics Launches BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony Electronics Inc. has launched 16 improved BRAVIA Professional Displays in the BZ-P Series.

Pro BRAVIA BZ-P Series will be on display at Integrate Systems Europe (ISE) in Barcelona, Feb. 3-6.

The new BZ-P Series complements Sony's existing lineup of BRAVIA Professional Displays, highlighted by the 98-inch BZ53L Series, 32-inch BZ30J Series, and EZ20L Series.

Comprised of the BZ40P flagship models, BZ35P enhanced options, and BZ30P core offerings, the new displays range in size from 43-inches to 85-inches and featuring a Deep Black Non-Glare technology, the 4K HDR portfolio is suited for a range of uses in corporate, higher education, retail, and transportation spaces.

The thinner options offer crisp imagery and exceptional visibility – even in bright environments. With a newly updated design, improved installation flexibility, enhanced operability, mindful sustainability, and lower power consumption, the new lineup incorporates a combination of powerful hardware and software capabilities.

The BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series is expected to be available in summer 2026. Collectively, Sony's expanded and enhanced professional display lineup – including the new Crystal LED S Series – provides end users with various tailored options for their diverse needs and use cases.

"The encouraging feedback to our BRAVIA Professional Displays featuring Sony's unique Deep Black Non-Glare technology inspired us to innovate further to expand our customers' creative vision and potential," said Rich Ventura , vice president, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. "We're proud to provide the pro A/V industry with a choice between 16 revamped displays that strengthen our overall portfolio and combine the most valuable traits inherent to Sony integrated display technology – including pristine image quality, strong visibility, robust integration abilities, and longevity – with an added focus on incorporating the benefits of both hardware and software."

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The BZ40P , BZ35P , and BZ30P BRAVIA Professional Displays all feature Sony's impressive AI-powered XR signal processing for accurately depicting images, text, and details with realism and vibrancy and offer brightness between 400-700 cd/m2.

The full BZ-P Series lineup features a standout Deep Black Non-Glare technology, offering a premium 47%1 or standard 25% anti-glare, which combined with a wide viewing angle, mitigates glare and reflection, and provides high contrast for a true-to-life picture, even in bright, direct light-filled spaces.The BZ-P Series of displays are thoughtfully redesigned with installation and integration in mind.

The lightweight new lineup's decreased 1.8-inch depth can support Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance (only BZ-P series models sized from 43 to 65-inches) and features a universal chassis and even, narrow, and uniform bezels with an imbued logo for flawless portrait orientation and videowall setup options.

Additionally, new to the BZ-P Series are center Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) mounting holes that allow for easy installation. The lineup's 75 and 85-inch models also include in-chassis handles for assistance in transport. Furthermore, when used with Sony's Device Management Platform (DMP), display provisioning can be done quickly and at scale.Sony's latest displays have been enhanced to ensure more operational efficiency and compatibility optimized for professional users.

The lineup uses a System on a Chip (SoC) architecture that removes the need for an additional set-top box for digital signage and features a new user interface and setup program. Additionally, native integration between the new BZ Series and Sony's powerful and intuitive Remote Management System (RMS) solutions2 gives users total control over cloud-based provisioning, control, monitoring and maintenance. Sony also collaborates and conducts compatibility testing with major CMS solution providers worldwide, making it easier than ever to integrate preferred solutions.

Sony also reported that the BZ-P Series offers a substantial reduction in power consumption. The displays' new high efficiency optical system and XR processor–based AI backlight control deliver up to about 31% lower power consumption than the BZ‑L series (when comparing the FW‑55BZ40L and FW‑55BZ40P).

BZ40P – Flagship: Four models ranging in size from 55 to 85-inches, featuring Deep Black Non-Glare Premium technology that accommodates 47% anti-glare and supports 700 nits of brightness, along with an IP5X-compliant dust resistance.

BZ35P – Enhanced: Six models sized from 43 to 85-inches, featuring Deep Black Non-Glare Standard technology and offering 500 nits, as well as IP5X dust resistance.

BZ30P –Core: Six models in 43 to 85-inch sizes, incorporating Deep Black Non-Glare Standard technology and providing 400 nits of brightness.