Vinten Launches Vega Lite PTZ Control System

BURY ST EDMUNDS, UK—Vinten, a global provider of robotic camera support systems, has launched Vega Lite, a broadcast-ready PTZ control solution designed to deliver professional automation, consistent workflows, and scalable control for studios working with PTZ cameras.

Vega Lite brings advanced PTZ control together with integration for dedicated PTZ supports and higher-payload Vinten robotic heads, allowing broadcasters to adopt PTZ cameras within established broadcast workflows without the investment required for a full robotic system, according to the company.

The system is designed for broadcast environments where PTZ cameras are used alongside traditional production tools, including secondary studios, streaming spaces, and stand-up presentation positions, as well as facilities built around PTZ-centric workflows. Vega Lite supports broadcast PTZ cameras from Sony, Canon, and Panasonic, alongside Vinten robotic heads, giving broadcasters the freedom to deploy PTZ cameras without being tied to a single camera ecosystem.

Designed for live broadcast requirements, Vega Lite incorporates broadcast-style operational features including a shot grid for immediate visibility of preset shots, multi-shots for flexible output, joystick profile editing to suit operator preferences, and instant recall of presets for specific sets and shows. Advanced options include sequences where movement is defined by a series of stored keyframes, playout integration supporting all major automation systems, and AI-driven Presenter Tracking.

“PTZ cameras are now a permanent part of broadcast production, but the control layer has not kept pace,” said Sergio Brighel, EVP Robotics and Prompting Technology, Videndum. “Vega Lite applies the same control philosophy and workflow logic used in full robotic studios to PTZ environments, while integrating with third-party cameras, supports, and automation systems. This gives broadcasters the freedom to design flexible studios today, without being tied to a single vendor, and a clear path to scale from PTZ control to full robotic systems on one consistent platform.”

Vega Lite also provides a clear migration path to the full Vega Control System, enabling facilities to expand into higher-end robotic workflows, redundancy, and additional axes of movement as production requirements evolve, Vinten said.

Vega Lite is shipping now.