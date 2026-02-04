NBC Sports Selects Planar LED Video Walls for Winter Olympics Production

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Sports has announced that Planar is providing LED video walls for its production of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

NBC Sports will utilize Planar to deliver leading-edge fine pixel pitch LED video wall technology for its production of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Planar DirectLight Pro Series LED video walls in a 1.2 millimeter pixel pitch will cover architectural archways and windows within Studio A and Studio B in Milan helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Italy back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

“The Winter Olympics are one of the most visually stunning events in the world, and Planar’s LED video walls help us capture that beauty in full detail,” said Atila Ozkaplan, vice president of production operations, Olympics. “From our Milan studios, we’re able to immerse viewers in the energy of the Games, elevating our storytelling through the vibrant imagery created by our talented graphics artists.”

Planar has worked with NBC Sports since 2016, assisting production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

“We’re proud to return as an LED video wall provider for the world’s most prestigious sporting event, powering NBC Sports’ broadcast coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics with leading-edge LED video walls that deliver stunning visuals,” said Tom Petershack, general manager of media and special projects at Planar. “Our displays are built to elevate the broadcast environment, enabling storytelling that connects with audiences in meaningful ways. We’re honored to once again support NBC Sports with technology that broadcasters trust—helping ensure that viewers at home feel the same energy, excitement and immersion that comes alive inside the studios in Italy.”

