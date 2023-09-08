Dynata Partners with Comcast Advertising to Strengthen Media Measurement

DALLAS—Dynata has announced a partnership to license and incorporate Comcast data into Dynata’s advertising solutions’ product suite.

The deal means that marketers for the first time can combine the accuracy and depth of Comcast’s aggregate viewership data with Dynata’s real-time survey data to assess the performance of their marketing efforts across broadcast, cable, streaming and addressable television.

The joint solution provides a single-source, consented, panel-based TV measurement approach that improves marketers’ decision-making around advertising performance, when comparing the relative strength of video assets’ performance across all screens and devices.

“We’re very excited to support Dynata in their efforts to enable marketers to better measure the impact of their media investment and understand consumer perceptions, favorability and intent,” said Larry Allen, vice president and GM, addressable enablement, Comcast Advertising. “Our ecosystem is stronger when marketers and media owners have a clear understanding of how cross-media campaigns perform and how their brand messages impact consumers.”

This partnership underscores both companies’ desire to further improve and accelerate innovation in audience-based measurement across media channels, while empowering marketers to derive a much more confident picture of their cross-screen media investment.

“Partnering with Comcast to enhance our advertising solutions’ product suite is a strategic investment in our commitment to deliver innovative products that help our customers make practical marketing decisions through the highest quality and scalable passive television viewership data sets,” said Eric Sandberg, managing director of Dynata’s global advertising solutions business. “This partnership reflects Dynata’s commitment to delivering customer-centric solutions that enable more accurate insights, smarter strategies and more effective campaigns.”