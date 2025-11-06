DoubleVerify Taps Into IMDb for Insights on Streaming Content

NEW YORK—DoubleVerify has launched a streaming TV offering designed to give advertisers greater transparency, control and efficiency across their streaming TV investments.

DoubleVerify, an ad-verification company, is leveraging unique, licensed data from IMDb to fuel AI-driven classification of streaming content. Additional capabilities are planned for launch in early 2026, DoubleVerify said.

Advertisers are demanding stronger safeguards to ensure their campaigns are delivered in premium environments and avoid content that doesn’t align with their brand values, according to DoubleVerify. To address this issue, the company will launch several new products, including Verified Streaming TV prebid segments and measurement and “Do Not Air” automation.

“As streaming TV grows, advertisers are contending with new challenges—from opaque, resold inventory and questionable ad placements wasting billions in media spend, to a lack of automation that inhibits contextual alignment,” DoubleVerify general manager of connected TV Todd Randak said. “Our new Streaming TV products directly address these pain points, giving advertisers the ability to verify media quality and maximize their investments across devices and platforms.”

Verified Streaming TV prebid segments and measurement are powered by DV’s AI-driven content classification technology. This capability helps advertisers verify that their campaigns run in premium streaming environments that deliver the quality and engagement of traditional TV, the company said.

With Verified Streaming TV, advertisers can:

Align impressions with premium streaming TV player environments across leading programmatic platforms, including The Trade Desk, Teads, StackAdapt, Microsoft Invest and Index Exchange.

Verify that ads appear in branded players alongside high-quality media—not extension networks––and measure the scale and quality of those placements.

Maximize media investments and prevent overspending on non-streaming TV inventory.

“Do Not Air” automation, integrated into DV’s AI-powered prebid Authentic Brand Suitability, helps advertisers avoid unsuitable content before a bid is placed. “Do Not Air” automation modernizes this process, which previously was manually managed with spreadsheets and emails, with intelligent automation. This capability automates list activation and enforcement across streaming environments.

With “Do Not Air” automation, advertisers can:

Eliminate manual list management while maintaining precise control over content alignment.

Curate streaming inventory leveraging DV normalized data across genres and maturity ratings.

Activate lists at the point of transaction using a single segment ID aligned with their DV Authentic Brand Suitability settings.

Advertisers will have early access to “Do Not Air” automation for programmatic open market and PMP buys through The Trade Desk, with more platforms to follow soon.

Leveraging IMDb data, DV is enriching streaming contextual insights as well as popularity insights. To enhance DV’s AI-powered analysis and classification of streaming TV content, DV is drawing on unique IMDb data, including Parents Guides, Meters and Ratings. This lets DoubleVerify deliver more granular and precise contextual insights to help global brands improve media quality.

DV’s Verified Streaming TV and “Do Not Air” automation offerings are key components of DV’s Media AdVantage Platform.

More information is available on the company’s website.