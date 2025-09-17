Warner Bros. Discovery Signs New Deal with Nielsen

NEW YORK—Warner Bros. Discovery and Nielsen have signed a new, long-term, multi-year deal that covers measurement for all Warner Bros. Discovery platforms across linear and streaming.

As part of the new deal, Warner Bros. Discovery will expand its use of Nielsen’s services. In 2026 it will start using new services that tap into Nielsen’s Advanced Audience capabilities. Warner Bros. Discovery will continue to use Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel as currency for this Upfront and beyond.

“As our industry leading reports show, Warner Bros. Discovery is one of the top media companies in the world, consistently delivering hits for fans across every platform,” said Karthik Rao, Nielsen CEO. “Nielsen is the only company that can deliver measurement for every way that fans watch their shows, across all platforms. From streaming to linear and live to on demand, we give Warner Bros. Discovery the data they need to grow their business. We’re thrilled to extend our partnership so that we can deliver accurate data for Warner Bros. Discovery and our mutual advertising clients.”

“At WBD, our priority is to provide clients the most reliable tools and actionable insights to better reach their audiences and maximize their campaigns’ effectiveness,” said David Porter, head of ad sales data, insights, and research at Warner Bros. Discovery. “As the industry continues to accelerate currency innovation and optionality across the marketplace, Nielsen’s robust measurement capabilities will deliver our partners smarter data and solutions to better capture performance and viewership across all screens, further optimizing the impact of their ad spend and inventory.”