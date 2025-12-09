Half of All U.S. Consumers Say Social Media Is Their Primary Way to Learn About Brands

A new survey from Horowitz Research shows how rapidly consumers are embracing shoppable media and the growing importance of social media purchasing decisions, with findings that nearly half of consumers have purchased a product through a social media platform in the past month and data showing that half of consumers say that social media has become a primary way to learn about new brands and products.

“Shoppable media is changing the game for everyone within the media ecosystem, creating new ways to increase consumer engagement with advertising, shortening the marketing funnel by driving product discovery and conversion in one experience, and providing media and tech companies with the opportunity to monetize additional revenue streams ” notes Adriana Waterston, executive vice president and insights & strategy lead for Horowitz Research, a division of M/A/R/C Research. “The opportunities presented by shoppable media can already be evidenced in the social space. We are excited to see how the CTV shoppable media space will evolve in the next year as more brands lean into shoppable advertising.”

The research highlights how shoppable media has evolved into a dynamic ecosystem that spans social media, connected TV, and the gaming environment that continue to draw advertising and marketing dollars away from traditional TV advertising.

According to Horowitz Research’s latest annual report, "State of Media, Entertainment and Tech: Advertising in a Digital World 2025", today’s consumers encounter shoppable touchpoints across multiple channels, from scanning QR codes during streamed content to interacting with shoppable posts and video on social apps to making-in-app purchases while gaming. As this ecosystem grows, social media in particular plays a leading role, with platforms like TikTok Shop, Instagram Shopping, and YouTube Shopping making it easier than ever for consumers to discover products and make in-app purchases.

More specifically, the study found that nearly half (45%) of consumers have purchased a product through a social media platform in the past month, with TikTok Shop leading the way. Convenience and product discovery are driving the social media shopping trend. In fact, half of consumers (50%) agree that social media has become a primary way to learn about new brands and products.

The study also reveals that 23% of consumers aged 18 and older have clicked on a brand ad in their social media feed or homepage, and 13% have purchased products from an influencer’s social media page.

Adoption is highest among women aged 18-34 and Latinx consumers, with Latinx shoppers more likely to purchase through TikTok Shop compared to their white, Black, and Asian counterparts. Among social media shoppers, 71% reported placing one to four orders in the past month, while 23% placed five or more orders.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyond social media, connected TV is also becoming a powerful shoppable media channel, the researchers reported.

Viewers are increasingly engaging in interactive ads that feature scannable QR codes, allowing them to learn more about a product or make a purchase directly from the TV screen. Fifteen percent of consumers scanned a QR code that appeared on their TV screen while watching content in the past month, and 10% say that QR codes that pop up while watching TV inviting them to learn more about a product are the most effective way to reach them.