Study: Addressable TV Unlocks Growth in a Fragmented Market

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—As Advertising Week 2025 gets underway, Dish Media has released research that argues advertisers are missing millions of consumers by underutilizing addressable TV in their media strategies.

The study, which was done in partnership with Janus Strategy & Insights, concluded that reallocating a portion of media budgets toward addressable TV advertising dramatically improves campaign efficiency, reach, and return on advertising spend.

More specifically the "The Perfect Match: Addressable TV For Maximized Reach and Revenue” study found that while 243 million, or 94% of all adults in the U.S. are reachable by some form of television targeting, 13% of them, or 31.6 million people, can only be effectively reached by addressable TV. Those consumers have a buying power of nearly $4 trillion, the researchers said.

"This study clearly proves the impact and power of incorporating deterministic addressable TV into media plans to earn additional revenue gains," said Tom Fochetta, senior vice president at dish media. "With Dish and Sling TV, we're able to deliver deterministic insights that power effective targeting and measurement solutions. This is where outcome-based planning becomes reality and addressable TV becomes a foundational part of every advertiser's strategy."

The study also found that while advertisers increasingly chase streaming viewers, they are leaving valuable audiences – and their dollars – on the table. According to the study, one major opportunity for advertisers lies in effectively reaching light TV viewers. This segment of the population is often missed by streaming and traditional TV advertising, creating a major opportunity to engage a cohort that drives significant revenue including 48% of the $90 billion children's apparel market, 45% of the $59 billion video game market, and 47% of the $25 billion luxury apparel market.

The study also highlights the advantage addressable TV provides in delivering accurate audience matching. Most streaming platforms rely on probabilistic signals like IP matching, which erode over time and reduce campaign accuracy. In contrast, deterministic addressable TV uses subscriber-verified data to deliver consistent match quality and sustained performance. In a cited example, addressable TV achieved 89% accuracy at 90 days into the campaign, nearly 4x higher than typical IP-based solutions.

The researcher also noted that reallocating just 10% of a campaign budget to addressable TV delivers double-digit gains in light TV viewer reach and improves in-target accuracy across the board.

"Whether an advertiser is shifting dollars from traditional TV or streaming, addressable TV delivered consistent, measurable impact," said Howard Shimmel, president of Janus Strategy & Insights, that produced the study for Dish. "This proves that addressable TV is no longer an add-on, it's a crucial and smarter allocation strategy with immediate business returns."

Janus Strategy ran an exercise with different budgets, and findings held true across the various budget sizes ranging from $500,000 to $10 million, and penetration levels ranging from 15% to 25% targets.

In a representative scenario modeling, at a $5 million budget and 15% penetration, shifting 10% of the budget or $500,000 dollars from either streaming or traditional TV to addressable TV drove reach lifts on average of 38% among light TV viewers and 18% among in-target consumers. These gains translated into a projected $102 million in incremental revenue across major consumer categories.