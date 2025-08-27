Alec Shapiro, Former Sony Electronics Executive, Dies at 72 From Car Accident Injuries

Alec Shapiro, former Sony Electronics Professional Solutions of America president, died this week from injuries incurred in a car accident. Shapiro, 72, is survived by his wife Ellen, son Andrew and his wife Ashley and his daughter Amanda and her family, Josh Rozelle and their daughters Charlotte and Remi, and his sister Arlene Weil and her family.

Shapiro spent more than two decades with Sony Professional Solutions, joining the company in 2003 after working for Chyron and Panasonic. He was Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Broadcast and Production Systems until 2012 when he was promoted to president of Sony’s Professional Solutions Group. He held that position until he retired in 2017.

Shapiro helped guide Sony through numerous phases of television and film technology transitions, particularly as the industry went digital. Helping promote Sony’s new products such as XDCAM, Sony Cinealta and Beta SP, he took an important role in communicating Sony’s approach towards HD, 4K and beyond.

Shapiro was a graduate of the University of Maryland.

Theresa Alesso, President of Imaging Products & Solutions of America, Sony Electronics issued the following statement:

It is with profound sadness that I share that Alec Shapiro, who served as a pillar of the Sony family for nearly 18 years, tragically passed away on Sunday as the result of a car accident. He was an integral member and exceptional leader at Sony and leaves an indelible mark on the organization, its employees, and the professional industry as a whole. Under his thoughtful guidance, Sony championed the latest technological advancements, including navigating the complexities of the transition from HD to 4K, alongside leaders in broadcast, production, and cinematography. He also supported Sony’s expansion into valuable new market segments and applications, driving the company’s adoption in the faith community. Additionally, he launched Sony’s Digital Motion Picture Center (now Digital Media Production Center), which provides creatives with access to tools, insights, and training.

Alec was a visionary who led by example and seamlessly managed the dynamics of a global organization with unyielding measure, composure, and knowledge. He provided me and others the opportunity for growth, was an amazing manager, and had a lasting impact on us all. His fingerprints can be seen on the work that the company continues to do, and his influence will remain with Sony for years to come. Beyond his professional life, Alec was a caring, generous, and devoted family man. He prioritized and cherished time with his loved ones, including his wife, Ellen, children, Andrew and Amanda, and grandchildren, who brought him endless joy and remain in our thoughts during this difficult time. Alec will truly be missed, and we share our condolences with all who knew him as we honor his memory and celebrate the remarkable individual he was.